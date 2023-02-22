Shamima Begum loses bid to regain British citizenship over ISIS

By Biodun Busari

British woman, Shamima Begum, who left England’s capital, London to join Islamic State in Syria has lost a legal battle to restore her British citizenship.

Begum who travelled to the Asian country when she was 15 had her citizenship stripped from her in 2019, according to Fox News.

She lost her British citizenship on national security grounds, as said by then-home secretary Sajid Javid.

Begum, who is currently 23-year-old has brought a challenge against the Home Office over the decision to revoke her citizenship, but, it has been dismissed by a specialist tribunal.

The Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) concluded there was “credible suspicion” that Begum was trafficked to Syria for “sexual exploitation.”

It also argued that there were “arguable breaches of duty” by state bodies in allowing her to travel to the country, Fox News said on Wednesday.

Mr Justice Jay said in a summary that the existence of this suspicion was “insufficient” for her to succeed in arguments that the deprivation of her citizenship failed to respect her human rights.

He added that given she was now in Syria, the home secretary was not obliged to facilitate her return nor stopped from using “deprivation powers.”

The Home Office has said it is “pleased” with the ruling, while Mr Javid said he “welcomes” it. Begum remains in a refugee camp in northern Syria.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman also welcomed the court’s decision.

“My priority is, and always will be, the safety and security of the UK,” she said.

“I am pleased with the decision from the court today, who have agreed with the Government’s position on every appeal ground.”

At the five-day tribunal hearing last year, Begum’s lawyers said that she was “recruited, transported, transferred, harboured and received in Syria for the purposes of ‘sexual exploitation’ and ‘marriage’ to an adult male.”

They also argued that the Home Office unlawfully failed to consider that she travelled to Syria and remained there “as a victim of child trafficking.”