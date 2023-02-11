SGBV: WRAHP provides free legal services for LCDAs

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to sensitise the community to their rights and obligations, the Women’s Rights and Health Project (WRAHP), Managers of Ireti Resource Centre in partnership with ActionAid Nigeria held a community legal clinic to provide free legal aid services for community members in Mosan Okunola LCDA, Lagos State.

The programme which was aimed at assisting the underprivileged and marginalized communities that plays a crucial role in ensuring access to justice for all especially girls and women who are survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

In a statement, Executive Director of (WRAHP), Bose Ironsi, said, it was an opportunity for community members to assess pro Bono lawyers. “This clinic typically offers services such as legal representation, advice and counseling on the legal frame of SGBV Human Rights, Employment issues, Tenant and Landlord issues, among others and assistance with safety planning and accessing other resources on Sexual and Gender-Based violence.

“Community legal clinics for SGBV survivors will play a crucial role in helping individuals navigate the legal system and access justice.We therefore, implore the media to join us in our fight in breaking the culture of silence.

“The training was funded by Global Affairs Canada through ActionAid Nigeria is part of our efforts to ensure that survivors are well informed on their rights on legal issues.

“We will work with community structures that include Artisans, Market women and men, Christian and Muslim Clergy and other community members.

“We are well aware that issues of SGBV cases are still rampant in communities in Lagos State, and it is our responsibility to ensure we follow up on our efforts to address the menace”, she said.

One of the Speakers, Barr Tunrayo Falade, said, we have educated people on different laws. How people should handle their rights and pursue it to the latter. I spoke on the tenant and landlord’s right in Lagos State and that is in pursuant to Section 6 of the Tenancy Law of Lagos State 2011.

“We have educated the tenants on their right as well as the landlords. Tenants have right to peaceable and quiet environment. Tenants are not to be forcefully ejected from the house rather; they are entitled to have valid quit notice.

“The landlords have the right to collect their rents as at when due, they have the right to review their rents to be considerable amount among others.

“Individual searching for property should do due diligence before making payment and the land should be registered at the land bureau in Lagos state. Above all, they should engage the service of a lawyer in what they are doing.

“Most business owners do not register their business to protect their business. If a business is registered, you can apply for grants. Both employer and employee have rights too’, she said.

In his reaction, Community Development Committee, Secretary of Mosan Okunola LCDA, Femi Ojo, explained that, the issue of landlord and tenant is rampant in the community as well as rape and gender violence cases.

Also, Abimbola Abolarin, one of the residents, said, we have been mobilizing women, children, youths and men to attend the programme. “We encourage our women, young ladies, under aged, little children to know that Lagos State government and some NGOs including WRAHP cater for them when there are issues”, she said.