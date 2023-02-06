Sex scandal: Pupils’ parents threatening school authority — FEGOCLOSA mgt

By Elizabeth Osayande

THE Federal Government College, Lagos, Old Students Association, FEGOCLOSA, yesterday, alleged that parents of some students penalized for indulging in illicit sexual acts are threatening the management of the school for taking punitive actions against the students.

FEGOCLOSA, in a statement by its Global President, Toun Aderele, also alleged that some reports being circulated by a national newspaper (not Vanguard), regarding the incident are far from the truth.

Aderele said: “A couple of weeks ago just before the FEDCOL GAMES which were held in Lagos, there was a roll call in the school, a regular random exercise carried out by the school management as one of the measures to keep tabs on the students and curb their excesses. It was during this exercise that the authorities realized that some students were not in their dormitories.

“The students were later picked up after a tip off and taken to the Ijanikin Police Station for further interrogation. It was discovered that the ring leader is the son of a popular monarch.”

Students indulged in sexual misconduct

—Principal

Meanwhile, the Principal of FGC, Ijanikin, Tofunmi Akamo, confirmed the allegations of sexual misconduct by some of her students but faulted some of the reports in the media.

She accused some of the parents and social media of being the reasons for the rise in moral decadence.

The principal also blamed the parents for indulging the children, saying after “spoiling” them they would send them to boarding schools for the teachers to manage.