Seun Kuti Vs Peter Okoye : Entertainers’ reactions

By Sylvester Kwentua

Many entertainers and social media users have been drawn into the war of words between two popular artists, Seun Kuti of the Kuti dynasty and Peter Okoye of the P-Square. The duo got embroiled in a verbal fisti-cut after their fallout over their preferred presidential candidates.

Seun threw the first salvo in an interview on TheMicOnPodcast, where he described Okoye’s candidate, Peter Obi as an opportunist, saying no presidential candidate, including his own choice, Omoyele can fix Nigeria except Nigerian people themselves.

Peter Okoye took exception to the statement and reached below the belt to call Seun names, saying he is only living on the glory of his father, Fela Anikulapoti and the Kuti dynasty,

Of course, Seun wouldn’t back down as he shot missiles of his own through tweets and social media posts. And so was Peter and the banter went on and on.

The big trouble

However, the statement from Peter Okoye many took exception to, was when he described the iconic New Afrika Shrine as “local”.

“ My late father was a nobody but today everyone knows the Okoyes. Dude, try removing “Kuti” from your name to make I know weda anybody sabi you. Remain in that your local shrine while people like us and others continue excelling globally. You can’t shame the shameless,” Peter tweeted

Other entertainers reacts

Other celebrities obviously monitored the beef online, but only a few chipped in with their own opinions.

Daniel Regha: Social media celebrity, Daniel Regha, on Twitter, slammed Peter Okoye for trying to berate Seun Kuti, stating that he is very silly for that. Daniel was not happy with Peter Okoye, as he believed that even if Peter Okoye disagreed with Seun’s opinion, he should have disagreed with him in a respectful manner.

“Seun Kuti is one of the best artists in Nigeria. With or without his father’s name he would have still exceeded globally.Peter Okoye is trying to berate a fellow artist , he’s nowhere near Kuti’s level. It’s okay to disagree but do it respectfully and lead by example. Peter Okoye first disrespected the northerners by labelling them as “stupid abokis”, he’s also insulting the Yorubas by dragging Fela Kuti’s name into an argument & calling his Shrine “local”, he tweets

Made Kuti: Made Kuti, a Grammy nominee, was more bothered about not being dragged into a beef he knew nothing about. He reacted to Peter Okoye asking Seun to learn manners from him, begging to be left out of the beef.

“Good afternoon, Please do not use me as a tool to slight, insult or badmouth my Uncle… I’m not sure how we are perceived so I should clarify we stay united as a family and we intend on keeping it that way. Thank you”, Made Kuti wrote.

Brymo: Controversial artist, Brymo, who also shook the internet last month with controversial political statements, waded into the crisis. Brymo was more worried that Peter disrespected the Kuti family.

Brymo stated that he doubts the singer’s success as he belongs to sponsors.

“Bros…you never delete?…you go keep this post wey trifle your pops, just cause it reads like you are self-made and he inherited fame?…that’s your point right?…this belittle yours. This is quite self serving, I doubt you own your successes, you belong to your sponsors?”. Brymo said.

Portable: Famously known as wahala musician, Portable, who is ever ready for a fight, waded into the beef. In his usual violent way of talking, Portable made a video and in the video, he reminded Peter that he and his brother were losing their fame while describing himself as Young Fela.

He said, “I go by name, Portable of Africa, Anikuleti, Young Fela. Ogun kill you, You say wetin. I hear say you dey insult Fela Kuti, You wey be say you and your family still dey alive and una no still blow”.