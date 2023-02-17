Sensitization, education key to ending GBV in Nigeria — WACOL

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A gender-based non-governmental organization, Women Aid Collective, has pointed out sensitization and education of the male and female genders as key tools to ending gender-based violence in Nigeria.

This was made known at a capacity strengthening training workshop for government MDA on project design budget, implementation and monitoring to eliminate VAWG/SGBV/HP and promote women and girls’ SRHR, in Abuja.

Addressing newsmen, one of the facilitators, Professor of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness/Director of the Gender Development Policy Centre, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Anthonia Achike, said, it was possible for Nigeria to end GBV.

She said, “It is doable, we can end violence against women and girls in Nigeria. At worst, we reduce it. The way to do it is to start by educating them and their families. We educate them on the wholesome attitudes expected of males and females in the family.

“We educate them on relationships, how to relate with one another, because each gender has their own respect, so the relationship matter is important, we have to really educate them on how to do it. We also need to get in touch with the policy makers.

“The underlying factor is to let people be educated through different ways like workshops and seminars. This should be a continuous thing and not a seasonal or periodic thing. We need to get everybody on board.”