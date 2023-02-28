Senatorial Poll: Ekwunife congratulates Victor Umeh

Ekwunife

By Vincent Ujumadu

Senator Uche Ekwunife, who was defeated by Senator Victor Umeh of the Labour Party, LP, in the just concluded senatorial election in Anambra Central senatorial zone has congratulated the winner.

Ekwunife is the incumbent Senator for the zone on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

.In a congratulatory message by her media assistant, Mr. Kingsley Ubani, Ekwunife said

she has accepted the outcome of the election, and urged the constituents and critical stakeholders in the zone to support the Senator-elect as he prepares to represent the people in the 10th Senate.

She appreciated members of her campaign organization, various support groups and individuals who worked tirelessly in support of her candidacy and urged them to accept the outcome of the election in good faith.

She explained that the outcome would not dampen her spirit and desire to offer them quality and effective representation in the remaining months of her stay in the Senate and reiterated her commitment to finish strongly in line with her promises to the people of the zone.