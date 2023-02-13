Senate: Igbo leaders in Warri throw weight behind Timinimi

By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI – IGBO leaders in Warri on Monday received and prayed for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA Party Delta South Senatorial Candidate, Hon. (Barr.) George Timinimi assuring him of their unshakable support.

Timinimi in furtherance of his campaign in Warri South Council visited Igbudu Market, Rubber Plantation spare parts Market, Motor Parts Market Lower Erejuwa, Ibo Market and Leaders of Igbo in Warri.

HRH Eze Peter Chukwu, Eze Ndigbo of Delta Central and South led his council members to receive Timinimi at his Edjeba residence and promised unalloyed support.

According to him, “We have had a great relationship with the Ijaws, you are the first to come here to pay us visit. I have passed the powers of victory upon you, we have no doubt that you will represent well.”

On his part, Chief Simon Njekwu added, “We decided to follow you from behind because you are the first to come to us.”

Timinimi in his remarks said, “A new dawn is here, gone are the days where some people will fool us with magic votes. The BVAS has come to stay.

“It is the people that will choose who will represent them. We are where we are today because of the mistakes we made. PDP and APC have failed us, we are out now to correct the anomalies.

“The spirit of Ojukwu is with us as we stand on his policies of emancipating the people. This is the time to vote for us, vote for Ogboru for Governor, Vote for me for Senate and our other candidates.

“I have been tested in politics, I was SSA, then a Commissioner and I am going to give you all good representation.” Timinimi added.

Emeka Odili, Chairman, Motor Parts Dealers Association, Lower Erejuwa in his earlier remarks said, “We are glad that you are here, truly a new dawn is here.

“Many politicians have been coming and they will make promises but they failed us. So we are going to support APGA being our symbol. What signifies a great man is not many words.” The Chairman added.