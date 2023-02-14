Senate confirms Ondo Ex- Speaker, Abdulsalam, four others for CCB

By Dayo Johnson , Akure





The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions has cleared President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for appointment as members of Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB. Leading five other members of the Committee during the screening exercise, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, representing Ondo Central and Senate Committee Chairman on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, said that the nominees cleared, include Murtala A. Kankia from Katsina State to represent ( North West ); Zephaniah Ishaku Bulus from Nasarawa to represent (North Central) and Farouq Umar from Yobe State to represent (North East).



Others were, Abdulsalam Taofiq Olawale from Ondo State to represent ( South West ) and Prof. Juwayriya Badamasiuy from Kogi State to represent (North Central ). This was contained in a statement issued by the SA (Media & Strategy) to the chairman of the committee , Charles Akinwon, made available to vanguard in Akure, Ondo state capital. President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier written a letter to the Senate, which reads, “In accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to forward, for confirmation by the Senate, the underlisted names of five (5) persons, for appointment as members of Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB). Akinyelure, while dismissing a petition written against two of the nominees said, “I found these nominees worthy of their nomination and I hereby dismiss the frivolous petition against two of them. “The petition is an affront against the President of Nigeria because he is being accused of making appointments contrary to Nigeria’s constitution. “The only statutory agency of the federal government that politicians could not be nominated as members, is the Independent National Electoral Commission.





“This petition is hereby struck out. The Save The Soul Transparency & Eagle Eyes International Foundation should write a letter of apology to the President and copy the Committee because this is an affront against the President. “The letter must be written within seven days and must be published in three newspapers. Otherwise, their certificate of operation should be revoked by the Registrar General of the CAC because they are misleading Nigerians.



"The Committee hereby rules that the nominees of the President as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau are qualified to be appointed. "They have been cleared by the Inspector General of Police and we also found nothing against them." Akinyelure who eulogized the virtues of President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing these men and woman of integrity as members of CCB, said, "Mr President has fulfilled all constitutional rights in appointing these caliber of Nigerians and I believe they will deliver in their mandate.



Recall that the Chief Research Officer of the Save The Soul Transparency & Eagle Eyes International Foundation, Dr. George Davidson, had petitioned the Senate and demanded the disqualification of Messrs Murtala Kankia and Zephaniah Ishaku Bulus. The petitioner claimed that President Buhari nominated the two people despite the fact that they were not constitutionally qualified to hold the offices they were to hold. Davidson stated that the appointment of Kankia and Bulus would desecrate the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Section 156 (1a), which according to him, forbids a member of the CCB to belong to a political party. He insisted that the two nominees should be disqualified because of their membership of a political party. End The Committee however struck out the petition for lacking in merit and substance.