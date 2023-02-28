Senate confirms appointment of 6 Board Members of CCB

…As Buhari Writes Senate, seeks confirmation of Justice Stanley Adekunle Lawal as President, Customary Court of Appeal, FCT

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of six persons for appointment as board members of the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB.

The confirmation by the Senate yesterday was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Senator Patrick Akinyelure, PDP, Ondo Central led Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions

In his presentation, Senator Akinyelure urged the senate to consider their confirmation, following the screening of the nominees by the committee.

The nominees confirmed for appointment were Murtala Kankia (Kastina,North -West), Zephaniah Ishaku Bulus(Nasarawa, North-Central),Farouque Umar(Yobe North-East).

Other members are Abdulsalam Taofiq Olawale (Ondo,South-West) and Prof.Juwayriya Badamasiuy(Kogi North-Central.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking for the screening and confirmation of Justice Stanley Adekunle Lawal as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Buhari’s letter was read by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari in the letter said, “Pursuant to Section 266(1) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal

Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the senate the appointment of Hon. Justice Stanley Adekunle Lawal, the Acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal of the Federal Capital Territory. Abuja, as the substantive President of the court

“I trust that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner Please accept. Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

At plenary yesterday, the Senate approved for first reading five bills. The bills were Institute of Charted Chemists of Nigeria Act Amendments

Bill 2023.sponsored by Sen.Ibrahim Gobir,(APC-Sokoto), National Agency for Food and Drugs Adminstration and Control Act amendment Bill 2023, sponsored by Sen.Ibrahim Gobir.(APC-Sokoto) Federal Medical Centre Okigwe Establishment Bill, 2023 sponsored by Sen.Ibrahim Gobir.(APC-Sokoto).

Others were Federal Orthopaedic Centre ,Ihitte-Uboma, Imo State Establishment Bill, 2023 by Sen.Ibezim Frank(APC- Imo) and Institute of Information and Communication Technology May,Ehime-Mbano Establishment Bill ,2023 sponsored by Sen.Ibezim Frank(APC Imo).