Sen Musa mourns as terrorists block Minna- Abuja Road in Niger, kill DPO, 4 Policemen 

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East has condemned in very strong terms, the blockage of Minna – Abuja road by Terrorists and subsequent killing of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Paiko, Headquarters of Paikoro Local Government Area, LGA. Mukhtar Sabiu of Niger State, and four other police officers by the bandits.

The victims were shot dead along Kwakuti village, Minna-Suleja road on Sunday.

Senator Musa in a statement from his Media office on Sunday described as unfortunate, the Sunday’s bloody attacks by terrorists on some parts of Gurara and Paikoro local government areas of the state.

According to the statement, the bandits, who were operating in the state, carried out a series of attacks on Sunday and killed a Divisional Police Officer and four of his men.

The Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun has however confirmed the development.

Senator Musa while reacting to the sad and unfortunate incident appreciated the gallantry of the policemen and condemned in strong terms, the incessant attacks on communities by the bandits, just as he commiserated with the state police command and condoled the families of security officers who lost their lives during the attack.

The Senator who described the attack as one too many to bear, assured his constituents that as a representative of Niger East Senatorial Zone, he would continue to work assiduously with relevant security agencies to ensure security in the zone.

Senator Musa also expressed concern and pain over the attacks that have distorted economic activities in the Niger East known for its contribution to the food security of the country.

He said, “We will continue to work and encourage security agents to go after the hoodlums and end banditry in our Senatorial zone, they may try our will and think they are succeeding but Allah SWT will continue to guide us to end their nefarious act.

“I pray that Allah swt grant the deceased officers eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss “

Earlier Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun who confirmed the development, said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Paiko, headquarters of Paikoro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, Mukhtar Sabiu, and four other police officers were killed by the terrorists.

According to him, the victims were shot dead along Kwakuti village, Minna-Suleja road and that the DPO and his men were killed in a gun duel, adding that the command was still on the trail of the bandits.

Abiodun said, “At about 1100hrs, information was received that armed bandits were sighted around Kwakuti-Dajigbe villages area of Lambata, in an attempt to attack some communities around Gurara LGA.

“Combined teams of police from Gawu-Babangida Div and Paiko Div, military, and vigilante members were drafted to the scene, the hoodlums were engaged in a gun duel and repelled with scores of them being neutralized, while others escaped with bullet injuries.”

The statement said further that Eye witnesses confirmed that bandits in their numbers blocked the Minna-Abuja road around 10am on Sunday for several hours, forcing many travellers to return home.

One of them, a transporter said, “In our parks in Minna and Jabi, Abuja, passengers were scarce because when people heard what happened, many people went back home. Before I could get passengers from Minna to Abuja, it was around 1pm.

“Our colleagues who were caught on road said bandits were in large numbers somewhere around Kwakuti with hundreds of cattle.

“So, they had to return to Minna and from there, many passengers postponed their journeys. I did not leave until I heard that they had crossed to the other side. If you had gone to Jabi park yesterday, you wouldn’t have seen many passengers going to Minna.”