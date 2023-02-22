Sell your PVC, buy hopelessness, Christian Council warns

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Nigerians have been warned that any attempt to sell their conscience will surely make their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, become Poverty Validation Card for them and their generation because the pittance they get from the sale of their PVCs can only buy poverty, hopelessness and sorrow.

The President, Christian Council of Nigeria, CCN, David O. C. Onuoha, made this appeal yesterday in a press statement made available to newsmen in Owerri.

Onuoha urged Nigerian youths to intentionally drive the process for a credible election, as a practical way of ensuring that their future is safe and secure.

He advised the youths to regard this weekend’s election as “extremely crucial because it holds the key to the peace, progress, and prosperity, which Nigeria needs dearly, to move forward.”

Onuoha, who doubles as the Anglican Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, said: “This election can also take the nation on a downward slide to misery, pain, and sorrow if we fail to get it right. The choice is ours to make.





“Nigeria will have a date with history a few days from now, as the stage is set for the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.”



While urging the electoral umpire to deliver an election that will meet the expectations of both the local and international communities, the CCN President also opined that what remains is for the citizens to troop out on Saturday, February 25, to exercise their franchise and right to elect their leaders for the next four years.





His words: “The permanent voter’s card, PVC, is the power citizens have to make Nigeria work again. It is the tool we have to determine who manages the affairs of this nation for the next four years.





“Using it effectively without any coercion, inducement or primordial influence will surely usher the Nigeria of our dream to where life is meaningful, peace prevails, love, progress, equity, justice, and fairness rule.”

He said: “If they are tired of unemployment, frustration, helplessness, and hopelessness, this is now the right time to make a difference and a change. Working to scuttle the election through the promotion of insecurity in any form or shape, and doing odd jobs for disgruntled politicians should not be contemplated.





“Rather, the youths should organize themselves into a formidable citizens’ army to promote and protect the sanctity of this election in a very peaceful and conducive atmosphere.”