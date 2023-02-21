Sean Dampte hints 2027 presidential ambition in new single “I dey consider”

Afro-fusion music star, Sean Dampte, born Oluwaseun Oluyole, has revealed his political side by declaring that he aspires to be Nigeria’s president in 2027.

The Savage Music Nigeria boss says the ambition has become necessary as a result of perennial failure of the present Nigerian leadership and government to meet the basic needs of the citizenry, while asserting that he is the answer to many Nigerians’ prayer for good and responsive leadership.

Commenting on the current currency crisis occasioned by lack of new Naira notes in circulation and the attendant suffering and anguish being experienced by the people, the UK-based performer says, “It’s appalling and disheartening that as a nation, we are experiencing this challenge.

“Many countries across the world are daily thinking of developments – technology, human capital, among other resources but we are struggling to develop our democracy. It’s absurd that Nigerians are buying their own currency even at a higher rate to foreign currencies.”

“We are an oil-producing country but we are importing our petroleum needs. We pride ourselves as the African giant but we can’t boast of steady power supply, good governance and leadership. All of these are prompting my desire to come into the political space to salvage the country,” Dampte declares.

The “Jejely” hitmaker recently sampled a new song with the title, #IDeyConsider, his first for the year 2023, which conveys his presidential ambition and probably announces his foray into politics.