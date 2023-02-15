Scotland’s longest-serving first minister, Nicola Sturgeon to resign

By Biodun Busari

Nicola Sturgeon has revealed her intention to resign as Scotland’s first minister after more than eight years in office.

The Scottish National Party leader is expected to make the announcement at a hastily-arranged news conference in Edinburgh, according to BBC on Wednesday.

However, her departure is not expected to be immediate, so as to give time for a successor to be elected.

A source close to Sturgeon, who is the longest-serving first minister, disclosed to the BBC that she has “had enough.”

The 52-year-old has been the first minister since November 2014, when she took over from Alex Salmond following the independence referendum.

She was billed to hold her press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh today.

Sturgeon has been a member of the Scottish Parliament since 1999 and became the deputy leader of the SNP in 2004.

She then took over from Salmond as a leader and first minister after the defeat in the 2014 referendum.