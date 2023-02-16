Scores injured in multiple auto crash on 3rd Mainland Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Several persons narrowly escaped death, while others sustained different degrees of injury on Thursday, in a multiple auto crash on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

The accident which involved four vehicles inward the Island, at about 11 am, according to an eyewitness, did not record any casualty, as the injured victims were immediately rescued and rushed to hospital for treatment.

About eight injured victims were rushed to the hospital. Men of the Lagos Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Lagos Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, and the Police were on ground to restore sanity, law and order in the area.