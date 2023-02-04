Scarcity of naira notes, petroleum, ploys to frustrate Tinubu’s chances – APC chieftain

By Adeola Badru

A member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has declared that the ongoing scarcity of fuel, old and new naira notes are causing hardship for many Nigerians.

Mumuni, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain also said it’s targeted by fifth-columnists to frustrate the chances of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election slated for February 25.

Major cities and towns across the country have been witnessing scarcity of petroleum and the new Naira notes despite the two weeks extension by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which is expected to end by February 10.

The APC chieftain in a statement made available to journalists by his Media Aide, Rasheed Abubakar, on Saturday, insisted that the current situations in the country are causing hardship on many Nigerians, adding that it is targeted at frustrating Asiwaju’s chances of winning at the poll.

“My opinion is that the Central Bank of Nigeria is practically not ready to implement the policy on the old and new Naira notes policy, despite the extension of date.”

“When you want to change currency notes, first thing to do is to wipe out the old ones in circulation, even with the extension close to its end, Nigerians have been unable to withdraw the old notes not to talk of the new notes through ATMs and POS operators.”

“The timing too is not accurate. Not this time when election days are around the corner. Nigerians need money to buy foodstuff and other commodities, and prepare for the days ahead, but not with the current harsh condition of the country. The CBN needs to go back to the drawing board and re-strategise, if not, the problem will run through next week and the apex bank might be forced to extend it again,” he noted.

Mumuni argued that the desperation of the CBN to extend by just two weeks without adequate strategy was aimed at Asiwaju.

He, however, assured that Tinubu will still win the election despite the crisis caused by some few individuals.

Mumuni while speaking further alleged the present condition has shown that some people are now using state instruments to frustrate and terrorise Nigerians for self interest.

He added that despite the sabotage, Tinubu will still win the election.

“Nigerians are finding it difficult now with the present scarcity of Naira notes and petroleum. The situation is causing hardship and the masses are on the receiving end. The CBN should take more time for the policy to fully take effect.”

“We have seen the cabal’s writing on the wall, as I mentioned sometimes ago. Thanks to my brother, Mallam El-Rufai, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State for reaffirming my concern.”

“Those acclaimed cabal, including the multiple disciples of deceit in this present government will be put to shame. As Ahmed Bola Tinubu will take each of them across their fathers compounds. We are winning the elections hand down.”

“I want to believe that the United States, EU, UK will pretty soon, role out embargo on those enemies of democracy in Nigeria. What we are witnessing in Nigeria of today is part of the corrupt practice in our system.”

“An act of terrorism by using the state’s instrument to frustrate and terrorise Nigerians for self interest.”

“The traitors are all over, however, they are no threat to us. We shall consume them with time.”