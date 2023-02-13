Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

By Biodun Busari

Saudi Arabia will send its first ever woman astronaut, Rayyana Barnawi on a space mission later this year in the latest development to overhaul the kingdom’s ultra-conservative image.

Barnawi will join fellow Saudi male astronaut Ali Al-Qarni on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS) “during the second quarter of 2023”, the official Saudi Press Agency said on Sunday.

According to Arabian News, the astronauts “will join the crew of the AX-2 space mission” and the space flight will “launch from the USA.”

The oil-rich nation will be following in the paths of the neighbouring United Arab Emirates which became the first Arab country to send one of its citizens into space in 2019.

At the time, astronaut Hazzaa al-Mansoori spent eight days on the ISS. Another fellow Emirati, Sultan al-Neyadi, will also make a voyage later this month.

The 41-year-old Neyadi nicknamed “Sultan of Space” will emerge as the first Arab astronaut to spend six months in space when he blasts off for the ISS aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The Middle East country’s monarchies have been searching for ways to spread their energy-reliant economies through a plethora of projects.

Saudi de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has also been trying to shake off the kingdom’s austere image through a push for reforms.

Since the Saudi leader’s rise to power in 2017, women have been allowed to drive and travel abroad without a male guardian, and their percentage in the workforce has more than doubled since 2016, from 17 per cent to 37 per cent.

Saudi Arabia’s expedition into space is not the first, however.

In 1985, Saudi royal Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, an airforce pilot, took part in a US-organised space mission, becoming the first Arab Muslim to travel into space.

In 2018, Saudi Arabia set up a space programme and last year launched another to send astronauts into space, all part of Prince Salman’s Vision 2030 agenda for economic diversification.