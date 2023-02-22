Saturday’s poll not worth blood of any Nigerian, Journalist tells politicians

…Urges youths to shun violence, thuggery

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a journalist with Nigeria’s leading newspaper, Arogbonlo Israel has cautioned politicians to desist from any act of violence that may lead to the death of any Nigerian before, during or after the polls.

According to him, “no Nigerian should kill or maim himself or herself because of the ambition of any power-drunk politician”.

The peace ambassador stated this in a press release on Thursday while reacting to some suspicious traces of violence that may mar the polls in the country.

His words; “The cost of leadership is service and should never be exchanged for violence. We cannot avoid losing any Nigerian to violence sponsored by desperate politicians looking for blood to shed.

“The 2023 election does not worth the blood of any Nigerian. Our politicians must strictly adhere to the oath sworn at the Peace Accord signing ceremony yesterday (Wednesday) if they must leave a good legacy for Nigerians and the rest of the world.

“Youths should as well be wary of some power drunk politicians who more often than not would rather choose to safeguard the lives of their children than turn them to political thugs during elections. So, why must you accept to dine and wine with the devil without considering the repercussion of their actions?”

“More importantly, the security agencies should maintain professionalism while discharging their duties during the polls. They should avoid every form of partisanship that may compromise the integrity of the electoral process. I also call on the electoral commission (INEC) to stand by its promise and ensure that the will of the people comes true at the end of the exercise.”