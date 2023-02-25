Sanwo-Olu, wife vote, commend voters for peaceful conduct

.laments late arrival of voting materials in several areas

.as PDP guber candidate, Jandor commends process

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife Ibijoke, on Saturday cast their votes for the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates at the Eiyekole Polling Unit, Ward RA 15, Code 15, at St. Stephen Primary School, Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos Island Local Government Area of the state.

At 10:15am, Sanwo-Olu arrived at the Ward E3 on Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos Island, along with his wife to cast their vote.

Sanwo-Olu, after accreditation, on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,

eventually, cast his vote at 10:25 am for the candidates.

The Governor acknowledged improvement in the voting process, but decried late arrival of electoral officers at several polling stations across the State.

He said: “The exercise has been observed to be peaceful so far. I came in here and met fairly good turnout of people. My wife and I waited patiently until it was our turn to be accredited, after which we were given ballot papers to cast our votes without any form of hindrance.

“I can confirm that there is no intimidation of citizens who came out to exercise their civic responsibility. I drove from the State House to this polling unit; the process has been peaceful from my observation.

“There has been no incident at all. I am sure the results at all the polling units in the State would reflect what we have seen when they start coming in the next couple of hours.”

Sanwo-Olu, however, expressed confidence that All Progressives Congress, APC, would come out victorious at the end of the process, stressing that the feelers from all electoral districts indicated that his party would carry the day.

He urged residents to remain peaceful, asking them to resist troublemakers who may want to disrupt the process and create disturbances.

While commending the voters for the large and impressive turnout, as well as conducting themselves peacefully during the elections, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “I think there is a fairly good turnout here. And I want to imagine driving from the State House all to here, it’s been very peaceful, without any incident at all.”

He called on more people to come out and cast their votes, adding: “I’m hoping that for the next couple of hours while it’s on, it will be reflective of what we’ve seen here in all of the polling units that we have in the state and the country at large.”

The state Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Segun Dawodu, who voted at the same polling unit, commended the electorate for turning out en-masse and for conducting themselves peacefully during the elections.

Jandor votes

Meanwhile, Lagos Peoples Democracyic Party PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Olajide Adediran, popular called Jandor, voted at exactly 10:36am at his polling unit 001, Osolu Secondary School, Irewe, Ọjọ Local Government area of Lagos State.

Jandor, described the exercise as generally peaceful but decried the late arrival of materials to polling units.