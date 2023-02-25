Sanwo-Olu votes, commends voters turn-out

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has cast his vote in the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Sanwo-Olu cast his vote at the Unit 019, Lateef Jakande Avenue/Femi Okunnu in Ikoyi II.

The Lagos state governor commended high voters turn out, saying, “I’m happy that the voting is going on without any form of hinderance and intimidation. I want to confirm that it is live and fair here and I think there’s a fairly good turn out here.”