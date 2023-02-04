Sanwo-Olu visits IWS, assures widows of support

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to support the widows, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu visited the International Women’s Society, IWS, at their Lekki Headquarters and Skills Acquisition Centre.

The visit was part of the assurance the First Lady gave the widows in the State as she took time out of her busy schedule to honour the widows at their New Year’s feast(WINYEF).

The widows were filled with hope and joy, to have been honoured and fêted, by the International Women’s Society, led by her President Mrs Ifeoma Monye.

In a keynote address, Chairperson, Mrs Banke Adeola, described the Widows Trust Fund, as a platform for a better partnership, corporate and individual donors) which has provided succour to over 1,500 widows.

“Almost 200 widows’ faces, were filled with unquantifiable joy, as they went away with not only Lunch boxes, but with cash gifts, raw food items and various tools and equipment to further enhance their earning capacities and empower them to be self-sufficient; providing for their children. They rounded up the day, with some good music and dancing.

“Suffice to say that the widows are being remembered even at the senate level, with women including Mrs Hope Nwakwesi at the forefront, pushing for their rights,” she said.