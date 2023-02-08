Sanwo-Olu appoints Prof Lafiaji-Okunneye substantive LASUED VC

...Tasked on diligence, selflessness

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Professor Bidemi Bilkis Lafiaji-Okunneye as the first substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University of Education, LASUED, Ijanikin and Epe campuses.

The appointment was contained in a letter dated, February,1 2023 by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and made available to media on Wednesday.

Muri-Okunola added that the appointment of Professor Lafiaji-Okunneye, which took effect from March 1, 2022, is for a single term of fiive years.

The letter reads in part, “I am happy to convey the approval of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State of your appointment as Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) for a single term of Five Years with effect from 1st March, 2022”.

Congratulating the new Vice-Chancellor, Muri-Okunola urged her to continue to demonstrate a high level of dedication, diligence and selflessness so as to justify the confidence reposed in her by the state government, while fast-tracking the growth of the new university to achieve set goals and accelerated development.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Education, Tokunbo Wahab adeed that the appointment was in compliance with Section 8, Subsection (1) (C) and (D) of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) Law 2021.

Wahab congratulated the new substantive Vice-Chancellor and urged her to consider her appointment a call to higher responsibility.

“Use your vast experience and rich academic pedigree to put the new university on a sound path of excellence,” he urged.