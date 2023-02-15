Samsung unpacks Galaxy S23 Series in Nigeria

L-R: Marketing Lead Samsung Nigeria, Chika Nnadozic; Managing Director Samsung Nigeria, Charles Lee; Head of Mobile Experience Division, Joy Tim-Ayoola and Business Mobile Experience Division , Nathan Lee at the official Galaxy Unpacked’ 2023, in Lagos. recently.

By Prince Osuagwu

Top mobile device maker, Samsung recently unpacked its latest Galaxy series, the Galaxy S23 series in Nigeria, saying the device range boasts of most advanced camera, next-level gaming performance, and more eco-conscious designs

The series come in Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra, marking a new era of Samsung Galaxy’s ultimate premium phone experience. Samsung Galaxy’s epic camera gives users more freedom to explore their creativity, like capturing truly cinematic Nightography videos with transformative AI.

The series are built with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. The technology unleashes premium experiences, including AI, future-ready mobile gaming feature and powerfully sustained game play with fast mobile graphics. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, has embedded S Pen that offers more possibilities for productivity, note taking, and more.

All the Galaxy S23 models are housed within striking design components made using recycled materials than any other Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

They spot Camera features with More Megapixels and extensive creative controls, which give special photo experience both in the day and at night

Galaxy S23 Ultra makes it easier for any level of photographer to capture phenomenal content.

On Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, the iconic Samsung Galaxy camera also gets an upgraded look. The contour housing has been removed, marking a new era of essential Galaxy design that makes the entire series stand out.

Meanwhile, on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a 5000mAh battery powers a larger camera than Galaxy S22 Ultra without increasing the device’s size.

The new S series is the first to feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offering durability for long-term use and consisting of an average of 22 percent pre-consumer recycled content. Plus, every Galaxy S23 smartphone comes in a redesigned packaging box which applied paper made with 100 percent recycled paper.

With the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung Galaxy is doing more to minimize its impact on the environment without compromising quality and aesthetic.

The Security and Privacy Dashboard on Samsung Galaxy gives users full visibility over who has access to their data and how it’s being used. With just a glance, it’s easy to see if personal data is at risk and receive simple prompts to change settings for a more secure experience. Users can also decide exactly which applications and programs get access to their data and how it can be used.

At the core of the Samsung Galaxy S series’ premium experience is the uncompromising innovation of Samsung Galaxy Ultra. But the power and creative capabilities of Samsung Galaxy Ultra didn’t stop at smartphones, even in its tabs and books, users can also enjoy an ultimate Samsung Galaxy’s ecosystem