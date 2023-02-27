Salam wins for second term, beats APC’s Atanda Bello in Osun

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The member representing Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo Federal Constituency of Osun State, Hon. Bamidele Salem of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been reelected for the second term in office.

Salem defeated Atanda Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Saturday Presidential/National Assembly elections held nationwide.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Federal Constituency Returning Officer, Dr Muritala Monsuru of the Department of History, University of Ibadan who announced the outcome of the election in Ede Sunday afternoon according to a statement from the lawmaker ‘s office said Salam of the PDP polled 64,236 votes against Bello who 35,444 votes with over 28, 000 votes difference.

The statement stated that Salem while reacting to the results declaration expressed gratitude to Almighty God, the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Adeleke political dynasty and his constituents “for the renewed trust and confidence reposed in him through his re-election and especially, the overwhelming victory.”

He assured the people of his readiness to “rededicate himself to the cause of his engagement as a lawmaker and representative of the people of the federal constituency.”