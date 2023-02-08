Sack APC, PDP to rescue Nigeria – ADP Presidential candidate

ADP

By Chinonso Alozie

The Presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, Yusuf Yabagi Sani, on Wednesday called on Nigerians to use their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, and vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Sani, stated this to newsmen in Owerri, while kicking off his presidential campaign in the Southeast region.

He described the PDP and APC as political parties in disarray and have no achievable agenda to bring the needed transformation in Nigeria.

According to him, “In Imo state I remember, the wonderful governor you had is Samuel Mbakwe, sometimes, he weeps, to get what he wants to develop Imo state. But It is unfortunate with what is happening this time around, you can see that Nigeria has gone so bad.

“I have so many friends, especially in the economic sector, you see my Igbo brothers are playing a vital role. It is why I chose an Igbo man as my running mate, Pastor Okey Udo.

“I came to Imo state to start my campaign in the southeast. And when I succeed I will not forget the southeast region. This party is a child of necessity. We came in when the PDP, and APC are in disarray and are still in disarray.

“The whole world is talking of energy, climate change, information technology and when you come to Nigeria, Nigeria is the largest country in terms of population. Nigerian people are experts in information technology and we wonder what is happening to us and why we are developing.”

“When you talk of renewable energy you are talking of Nigeria. we have the sun. when you talk of insecurity Imo state that others are battling insecurity. Our government will give Imo people a sense of belonging and the larger part of Nigeria.

“We should not add more pain by redesigning the naira, the timing is wrong. This is not what our forefathers planned for us. We are going to change this scenario. I am happy that you have promised to deliver Imo to ADP, it is a golden opportunity. We can’t continue in this directionless system of governance,” he said.