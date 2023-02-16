Russia fires barrage of missiles into Ukraine overnight

By Biodun Busari

Ukrainian officials have said Russia has again fired a deadly barrage of missiles into the country overnight.

The reports said Russia launched a combination of 36 cruise and other missiles and, while losing at least 16 of them to Ukrainian air defense batteries on Thursday.

According to CNN, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office said targets had been hit in the country’s north, west and south.

A 79-year-old woman was killed and at least seven other people were wounded when missiles hit the eastern city of Pavlohrad, Ukrainian local Governor Serhiy Lysak reported.

A regional governor in western Ukraine, Maksym Kozitskyi, said a fire broke out at a “critical” infrastructure facility in the province of Lviv. He did not immediately offer details.