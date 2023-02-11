Rugby unites to support Syria and Turkey

With homes destroyed and families homeless, the global rugby family has drummed its support for those affected by the devastating earthquakes that hit Syria and Turkey.

Recognising that fans around the world are keen to assist and support at this time of need, World Rugby is supporting the United Nations World Health Organisation’s (WHO) relief efforts.

WHO is assisting with the international relief effort, deploying emergency medical teams to treat injured people, support health workers and maintain essential health services throughout rescue operations and beyond.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “We stand in solidarity with the people of Syria and Turkey at this difficult time. As a family, we support our family members, and working with our regional associations we will support the unions where required and promote the international aid effort.”