Ronaldinho’s son, Joao Mendes joins his father’s former club, Barcelona

By Biodun Busari

Brazilian legend, Ronaldinho’s son, Joao Mendes has followed in his father’s footsteps by joining Barcelona, having performed brilliantly during a trial with the club.

The 17-year-old was previously at Brazilian club Cruzeiro but left last year and went on trial at Barca last month, according to Metro.

Mendes, a winger, initially failed to impress coaches at the Catalan giants but he improved greatly with time after the club president Joan Laporta called for the extension of his trial.

His famous father who is still an ambassador for his former club, Barcelona, said he will be even more directly involved now with his son.

Ronaldinho speaking on the development said his son whose full name is Joao de Assis Moreira, will continue where he stopped with the club.

“I can confirm Barcelona will sign João, Barça has always been part of my life and my heart and it will continue with my son,” Ronaldinho said.

He added, “Wherever I go I take Barcelona with me. With the arrival of my son at Barca I’ll be more present than ever.”

Ronaldinho only spent five years at Barcelona but emerged as the club legend at that time, as well as arguably the finest player on the planet at the time.

The 42-year-old talented Brazilian who played for the La Liga giants between 2003 and 2008 scored 94 goals in 207 games for Barca, winning two La Liga titles and the Champions League before departing for AC Milan.