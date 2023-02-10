RIVPA reacts to fuel scarcity, poor monetary policy

File image of queues at a Lagos filling station.

… reviews Newspaper Cover price, advert rates

The Independent Newspaper Publishers Association of Rivers State (RIVPA) has bemoaned the current fuel crisis and poor monetary policy of the Federal Government which has led to untold hardship in Rivers State and other states in the country.

This was contained in a communique jointly signed by the Chairman Gloria Boma Harry and General Secretary Augustine Tanee, after a Congress meeting on February 8, at the Association’s Secretariat in Port Harcourt.

RIVPA expressed concern at the decision of the Federal Government to introduce a monetary policy during the tail end of its current administration.

RIVPA opined that despite the gains the monetary policy might record, the negative effect on citizens has diminished whatever good motives the Federal Government might have.

The Association urged the Federal Government and the Central Bank to take urgent steps to cushion the effects of the monetary policy on citizens who are in very pitiable situations.

RIVPA also frowned at the continuous scarcity of Petroleum products in the Country, particularly in Rivers State, wondering why the government has turned a blind eye to the lingering scarcity which has diversely affected the operations of businesses.

RIVPA said the dual problem of scarcity of money and Petroleum products, faced by citizens could trigger mental and physical stress leading to increased rates of crime and insecurity.

RIVPA further urged the Federal Government to swing into action in a bid to curb the monster that the dual headed situation could produce.

Similarly, the Association noted that advert rates and the cover price of Newspapers published in Rivers State would increase by 25% to match current economic realities.

While the Association expressed regrets at the decision to increase the cover price of Newspapers in the State, from February 22nd.

RIVPA stated that the decision was taken after due consideration, mindful of what citizens are already faced with but had to make the decision to enable its members remain in business.