Rivers radio/Tv outfit back on air after Tuesday’s armed attack

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WISH FM 99.5 and Atlantic Television Network (ATN) have resumed operations in Port Harcourt, Rivers state after the premises in which both sister media operate in Ozuoba, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, was attacked Tuesday night by yet unknown armed men.

The media network is owned by House of Representatives member, Chinyere Igwe, a supporter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, raising concerns that the attack may be politically motivated.

A staff of the organisation narrated that the armed men attacked the premises at about 8.30pm, threw in some dynamites which wrecked their power generating set house and damages to others equipments, resulting in shutdown of operations.

When contacted on Wednesday morning, Reps Igwe confirmed the incident, saying, “What I am happy about is that no life was lost.”

Spokesperson, Rivers Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said she is yet to receive report on the incident.