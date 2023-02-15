Rivers guber: Odds in Siminalayi Fubara’s favor, predictions suggest

Available indices point to Siminalayi Fubara, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, as the clear winner, in the coming governorship elections in Rivers State, Seunmanuel Faleye writes.

Without a doubt, Siminalayi Fubara stands tall among other contenders in the race.

Fubara’s impressive track record of success has earned him a badge of honor among his peers, and his strong leadership skills have enabled him to take on difficult tasks and find innovative solutions.

His determination and drive have seen him take on every opportunity presented, and he continues to make strides toward his goal of success.

Take for instance his odyssey from when he started as a classroom teacher propelled by his resilient spirit of becoming the best in his chosen field, he has always itched a notch higher at every turn of his trajectory. So, it is not surprising where he has gotten today.

Another fascinating aspect is how he emerged as the PDP flagbearer.

Little or nothing was known about him till he was introduced. Before he was picked as the guber candidate, a lot of top names were bandied. Nobody ever thought of him as any kind of force but providence has a way of doing things.

According to a source, Wike’s decision of picking Fubara sent shock waves within his cabinet and political family. Some have not yet recovered to date. It was said that Wike was so confident in his choice that he challenged anyone to give him a contrary opinion.

With Fubara’s hands raised, all odds begin to favor him as delegates that hardly knew him voted for him en mass.

Impressed by the choice of Wike knowing that the state would be in safe hands, the Director-General of the Campaign Council of the PDP in Rivers State, Bro Felix Obuah who is the immediate past State Chairman of the PDP threw his weight behind Fubara vowing to deliver all party candidates insisting that the PDP would repeat its sweeping victory.

Recall that the PDP won the gubernatorial and other elections in 2015 and 2019 under Obuah’s watch as the chairman of the party.

The former PDP chief noted that although the party has what it takes to snatch victory, it was not going to leave anything to chance.

According to Obuah, the quality performance of Governor Nyesom Wike typified by what he described as “the infrastructural revolution across the State” has provided a strong springboard for the people to cast their votes in favor of the Rivers state gubernatorial candidate.

The last straw that broke the camel’s back in favor of Fubara is an insightful article written by Paul Deeyah with the headline; Siminialayi Fubara: Wike’s Example Of Youth Inclusiveness In Governance

The article reads:

“According to the latest statistics, the majority of our country’s population are youth. But despite this natural growth trend in the number of young people in Nigeria, there is no corresponding increase in opportunities for them.

It is this teeming vibrant and energetic youth that is capable of mustering the needed energy that can propel Nigeria into a prosperous future, yet they are hardly remembered when it comes to political empowerment.

Nigerian youths are innovative, hardworking, and resilient and if given opportunities can excel in any field of endeavor. Ironically this young population is considered good enough only for thuggery, snatching of ballot boxes, and wielding dangerous weapons, including AK47s during elections.

These same youths are neglected and dumped after the purpose for engaging them has been achieved.

They are never considered for political power. This has heightened youth unemployment and also accounted for most of the challenges of insecurity presently ravaging our country.

It is on this note that we should all give kudos to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike CON, GSSRS, POS (Africa) for involving youths in governance.

Governor Wike instead of making unpalatable, provocative, and derogatory comments about the youth as others had done in the past, decided to give them their rightful place in the scheme of things.

The Governor has demonstrated that he has the interest of Rivers youth at heart by repositioning them rightly in the political equation of the state, with the endorsement of a vibrant, energetic, and articulate Rivers youth, Amaopusenibo Siminialayi Fubara to occupy the number one office in the State.

Governor Wike has proven to all Rivers people that youths can drive national development if given the opportunity.

Siminialayi Fubara being a young person understands the peculiar problems of the youths and we are convinced he has the capacity and positive mindset to confront them.

Credit should also go to the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Rivers State for electing this articulate and vibrant young man to fly its governorship flag in the 2023 elections.

I strongly believe that the youths of Rivers State irrespective of political leanings need to rally around their own to ensure his victory at the polls.

Youths of Rivers State need to grasp this singular opportunity with their whole hands realizing that such opportunity does not come too often. Our dear youths should hold, cherish, guide, and guard what they now have very jealously lest it slips off their hands.

After all, it is this same youth population that had advocated for a law to afford them the chance to vie for political offices in the land from Presidency to Governorship.

Today, the youths of Rivers State have the opportunity to rewrite history in their favor.

Sim Fubara is that symbol of political empowerment the youths have yearned for all these years. It is now time for you to rise and take your destiny into your own hands.”