Rivers Govt re-issued approval of stadium for Atiku’s campaign

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state said the state government has re-issued the approval for the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in the state to host its presidential campaign rally.

Recall that Rivers State Government had on January 31 withdrawn the initial approval of February 11 on the grounds that credible intelligence and recent development show that the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation is working in collaboration with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers.

The government claimed that the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation was intending to share the approved facility with the APC whose activities are characterised by alleged violence and destruction.

But, at the state PDP Campaign rally in the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area on Tuesday, Wike said the government reapproved the use of the venue after pleas by many personalities.

Wike also spoke on the crisis in the PDP, as he faulted the comment by the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu that a member of the G5 visited him (Ayu).

He described the claim as false, saying no member of the group of five PDP governors advocating for the Southern Chairmanship of the party will visit Ayu.

According to Wike nobody can blackmail the G5 governors to drop their political advocacy because it is a fight they must surely win.

Wike insisted that no man could chase them away from the party they built.