Revive tourism potentials of Olumo Rock, Gani Adams tells Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has called on Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun to revive the tourism potentials of Olumo Rock, saying this will improve the state’s revenue and boost the economy of the state.

Adams, who made the call at the 2023 edition of Olumo Festival, which was part of activities to commemorate Lisabi Festival, held at Olumo groove, Ikija, Abeokuta, Ogun State, noted that Olumo rock which has once been a tourist attraction in the state is now gradually loosing prominence”.

He said, “there is need for Governor Dapo Abiodun to unleash the tourism potentials of Olumo rock and breathe life into it like his predecessor, Gbenga Daniel, and make it the number one tourism destination in the state”.

“If Olumo rock is given the necessary facelift, it will surely attract tourists from across the world to the state and it will help in improving the state’s revenue and boost the economy of the state”.

“With its historical background and advantage for the Egba people, Olumo rock is supposed to be a special heritage and global tourism destination for tourists from all over the world”.

Adams commended Egba indegenes for their consistence in celebrating their culture and traditions, through the celebration of Olumo/ Lisabi festival, making it one of the most celebrated annual fiesta in the state.

“Egba people have made great impact in sustaining the core culture and tradition of Yoruba race. They did not abandon the culture and traditions of the old Oyo Empire. Wherever they are in the world, Egba people usually identify with their culture and tradition”.

“This is a good development and I urge other traditional rulers to learn from this enduring approach to Yoruba unity.

“By all standard, Oba Gbadebo is a true custodian of our culture and tradition”.

“Your commitment and dedication to the ideals of this organization symbolizes courage and hope”.

Through the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) platform, we have created an enduring legacy by using all these festivals to set a new record of hope and liberation for Yoruba race.

For over two decades now, our organization has also succeeded in showcasing the various spiritual benefits that Yoruba race can gain from celebrating all these festivals.

“There are many things we can gain by spreading the gospel of unity in Yoruba land”.

While commending the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Olota of Ota, Oba Abdulkabir Obalanlege, and Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle for paying necessary attention to festivals in the domains, “he appealed to Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Adewale Ajayi to celebrate a festival with the people of Sagamu or the entire people of Remoland”.

“Oba Akarigbo should celebrate a festival that will reflect the historical prominence of the town”.

“If prominent Obas in Ogun state continue to celebrate the festivals in their respective domains, it will send a positive signal to other Obas in the state”.

“It will also avail us the opportunity to know our roots and identity as well as where we are coming from as a race”.

“There’s no better way to connect to the spiritual realm than to connect to our ancestors and progenitors by celebrating them, and God has really made it possible for us to seek His face through our traditional method and ways”.

“As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, it is my responsibility to continue to spread the gospel of cultural re-awakening and it is the duty of our traditional rulers across Yorubaland to keep promoting our culture and tradition.They are the custodian of Yoruba culture and tradition”.

“I am using this opportunity to urge other traditional rulers in Ogun state to celebrate one or two festivals in their respective towns as a way of sustaining the cultural identity of Yoruba race”.