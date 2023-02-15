Retreat: MOSIEND frowns at confrontational approach over N’Delta demands

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta, MOSIEND, has frowned at the use of confrontational approach to achieving the demands of the Niger Delta region over the years.

The President of MOSIEND, Comrade Kennedy West, spoke yesterday in Uyo Akwa Ibom State capital, at the Leadership retreat organised for executive members of the Movement by Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in partnership with Facilitation and training services limited (Ftsl).

West identified dialogue as a better approach that would help the region achieve its demands and develop, stressing that the importance of the training at the retreat could not be over-emphasized as the region was in need of focused, and visionary leadership.

His words: “The agitation in the Niger Delta is as a result of injustice, lack of equity and pollution of our environment. Yes we want our demands to be met, but the approach is what matters.

“We cannot continue with the confrontational approach. Dialogue is a better approach. Fighting for what belongs to us and to be treated well in this Country called Nigeria is a noble course. But Jaw jaw is better than war-war.

“Also we condemn illegal bunkering. Everyday the economy is dropping because of illegal bunkering, Multinational firms are living the region in droves and they don’t want to come back. We need to change this narrative in the Niger Delta.

“We appeal to our brothers in the creeks doing oil theft. Yes we want the Federal Government to listen to us, but the approach outdated. We need to market and rebrand the Niger Delta. And I also appeal to youths of the Niger Delta to eschew, thuggery and violence in this election that is coming”

The MOSIEND president commended the

NCDMB for the leadership retreat, stressing that the region needs trained Managers and Leaders that would reposition the people on how to recover what the region had lost without necessarily being violent.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr Simbi Wabote, said the board has achieved a lot in ensuring equitable distribution of benefits to the Niger Delta region as per what accrues to the country in the oil and gas industry.

Wabote, who was represented by the General Manager Corporate Communications , Dr Ginah Ginah, said, ” I can categorically tell you that that is one of the reasons the agency was set up. And as I speak to you we have achieved a lot in that direction.

” I am also telling you that the agency has done a lot in the direction of providing the enabling environment. And that is part of the reason why we are here today, because the MOSIEND Executives are all leaders in their own communities.

” So today by telling them what we have already achieved and how they can pass on these messages to their followers will lead to a better business environment for the oil and gas industry players.

“We have already achieved a lot. The incidences of blockage of oil company gates, and disruption of operations has reduced very drastically. In those days it was a daily occurrence, but today it has reduced drastically partly because of the work that the NCDMB has done”