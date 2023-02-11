Retain Taraba for PDP, Ishaku charges party chieftains

By Femi Bolaji

Governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku, has tasked chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to put aside their differences and work together as a team to retain the state for the party.

His charge came during a reception dinner organised for the governorship candidate of the party, Agbu Kefas, for his victory at the Supreme Court where he was affirmed as the validly nominated governorship candidate of the PDP in Taraba state.

Represented by his deputy, Haruna Manu, the governor noted that there is much work to be done on the field in order to gather much votes for candidates of the party in the forth coming elections.

He informed that their aim as a party is to deliver a convincing victory both at the presidential and governorship election.

According to him, “ This is not time to rest. Its time to redouble our effort to get the votes of Tarabans for the PDP.

“We should Continue in this unity and resilience and this time around we want to deliver a resounding victory such that our opponents will not have the strength to go to court. “

The state chairman of the party, Inuwa Bakari, who spoke earlier said he was confident that the PDP would remain a PDP state after the general elections.

The governorship candidate of PDP, Agbu Kefas, in his address expressed optimism that his candidature would deliver victory for the PDP.

He noted that his administration when elected as governor of the state would be all inclusive, and assured the party chieftains present at the occasion of equal treatment devoid of discrimination.

He further charged them to immediately commence work in their various localities to ensure the PDP and its candidates sweep majority votes across the 16 local government areas of the state.