Result sheets missing in my ward, Abia central YPP senatorial candidate cries out 

By Steve Oko

Pioneer Director General of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Chief Chuku Wachuku, has raised the alarm over the absence of result sheets in the voting materials brought to his Mbawsi Isiala Ngwa North Ward in Abia State.

Chief Wachuku told Vanguard on phone also alleged that some persons suspected to be linked to the ruling parties were busy sharing dollars to voters to influence them.

He called on INEC to produce the result sheets of polling units in the ward.

The YPP candidate said that when the INEC officials were confronted over the missing result sheets, they claimed that it was not given to them at the INEC headquarters.

Suspecting a foul play, Wachuku demanded a probe into the ugly development.