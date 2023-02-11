Respect electoral process, UK diplomat tells Nigerians

British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Ben Llewelyn-Jones, has urged Nigerians to respect the electoral process.

Llewellyn-Jones gave the advice in an interview with Newsmen in Lagos.



He urged politicians to resolve their grievances in a peaceful manner and avoid heating the polity and inciting violence.



“My advice to politicians in the upcoming elections is that they should respect the process as the new technology is there to ensure that people can vote and that must be respected.



“If the politicians have problem or dispute, then the use of legal or peaceful processes should be carried out and if their supporters are angry, ensure peaceful protests and avoid any form of violence.



“Most importantly, politicians must desist from buying votes as the right thing is to tell people to vote for you because of what you would do and not by buying votes to convince them to vote for you.

“It is imperative of politicians and people to do the right things as the U