Respect choice of voters, accept outcome of results, Buhari tells candidates

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised the candidates contesting in the general election to “respect the choice and voice” of the electorate.

He said this, on Wednesday, at the signing of the peace accord by the candidates and chairpersons of the 18 political parties participating in the presidential election.

The peace accord signing ceremony was organised by the National Peace Committee.

The president said since the start of his administration, he has been committed to leaving a legacy of “free, fair, credible, safe, and peaceful elections”.

“The chairman of the committee asked me to deliver a goodwill message in support of issue-based and peaceful campaigns and political rallies devoid of insults and personal attacks,” he said.

“I readily agreed because this is my personal belief and conviction that we need to dwell more on issues that are fundamental to Nigeria.

“We will continue to act with neutrality and allow the rule of law to take precedence over political expediency. We have demonstrated that with off-cycle elections. We allowed Nigerians to decide who should govern them.

“I want to assure INEC, the security agencies, and other relevant institutions of continuous support. I ask you to be firm and courageous in conducting the elections.

“We must constantly improve our electoral process using technology and other positive elements which consolidate the integrity of the election.

“I urge the candidates contesting this election at all levels to respect the choice and voice of voters and accept the results of the election as announced by INEC, the agency empowered by law to do so.

‘Any aggrieved candidate should resort to the established judicial processes. We must have the confidence to trust out legal systems.”