Residents lament as gunmen behead chief, shoot others in Delta

The people of Ase-Omuku community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, have cried out over the invasion of the community by unidentified gunmen who beheaded one Chief Okwudili Obi and shot others.

The community’s Youth President and younger brother to the deceased, Victor Enebeli, while briefing newsmen on Friday, condemned the ugly incident which happened two days earlier.

According to him, ” At 11:00 hour on Wednesday, 08/02/2023, the gunmen went to the house of one of our leaders at Umutu because he was their prime target. But, when they did not meet him at home, at about 3:00 am, the gunmen entered the main community where they shot for almost one hour, killing and beheading a community Chief, Okwudili Obi. They also killed one other unnamed young man, while a stray bullet hit a young boy of 13 years with the mother, killing the boy, while the mother was hospitalised.”

Enebeli commended the military officers at Sterling Energy Exploration and Production Company ( SEEPCO) for promptly chasing the gunmen out of the community.

“As the gunmen were running out of the community, they shot a Policeman dead at Ashaka and also shot two soldiers and a Major in Kwale. The Major has also been confirmed dead. Unfortunately, the gunmen’s vehicle developed a fault at Ashaka making them abandon it.

” Three other injured persons are in the hospital, whom the gunmen shot thinking they were dead. The gunmen also visited the Breman hospital by the Kwale roundabout to kill the injured people who were receiving treatment there, so as to wipe out those that could identify them.

“However, they ran into a checkpoint manned by soldiers where they shot the Major and another soldier.”

Enebeli condemned the incident and described it as barbaric and inhuman, noting that irrespective of differences among the Indigenes of Ase Umoku community, it should not lead to the killing of fellow indigenes.

He said the relevant authority including the Nigeria Police and Nigerian Army were already informed and are investigating the incident.

A source in the community urged the Delta State Government and its security outfit Operation Delta Hawk to commence a thorough investigation into the incident and arrest those involved in the senseless killing and beading of an innocent Chief.