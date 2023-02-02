Reps 2023: Warri group gives INEC 7-day ultimatum on S-Court order

The Warri Ijaw Advocate Group has issued an ultimatum to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately comply with the Supreme Court Judgment in Suit No: 413/2016: Hon. George U. Timinimi & 9 Ors. Vs INEC.

The Supreme Court Judgment, issued on December 2, 2022, ordered INEC to conduct a fresh delineation of all electoral Wards/Polling Units for Warri South West, Warri North and Warri South Local Government Area of Warri Federal constituency in Delta state for the purpose of the upcoming general elections.

In a letter signed by Chief Monday Keme and Hon. Michael Oweikpodo, Chairman and Secretary of the group and addressed to the Chairman of INEC, the WARRI IJAW ADVOCATE GROUP warned that if there is any truth to the reports that INEC has no intention of complying with the order, it would not be tolerated by the people of Warri Federal Constituency as a whole.

The group gave INEC seven days to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court and delineate the Wards/Polling Units in Warri Federal Constituency before the upcoming general elections.

The people of Warri Federal Constituency, as well as citizens all over the country, are now waiting to see if INEC will comply with the order of the Supreme Court.