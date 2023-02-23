Reported endorsement of PDP presidential, guber candidates is fake news — UPU

A Deputy President General of the Urhobo Apex Social Cultural Organization, Urhobo Progress Union, UPU-World Wide, Chief Ominimini Obiuwevbi has debunked reports in a section of the media, particularly social media that the National Executive of the body has endorsed the PDP Presidential candidate and Delta PDP gubernatorial candidate.

He also described the purported endorsement of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as not only a misnomer but a fake news.

Chief Obiuwevbi, in a press statement personally signed by him, said the news report was a mere political propaganda from the pit of hell, crafted to portray the name of UPU and the PG in a bad light, noting that those behind it have failed woefully.

He therefore, called on Urhobo Sons and Daughters World Wide, Deltans and the country at large to disregard and discard the poorly crafted propaganda material, because both the President General and other National Executive members which include people with party affiliations to APC, PDP, and others never took such decision, rather the body offered prayer to the candidates as expected of them.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Public, Deltans and mostly Urhobos should disregard any report that the revered Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, the Apex Social Cultural Organization of the Urhobo People World Wide had endorsed PDP, Atiku, Okowa and Sheriff. There was nothing like that, not even near it. This is nothing but a mere political propaganda from the pit of hell.

“The Social media report is meant to portray the name of UPU and the PG in a bad light but they have failed woefully as such style is nothing but old fashion.

“At the visit of Mr Sheriff Oberevwori and PDP to UPU yesterday, both PDP and APC members in the UPU National Executive were present. Infact, the PG, Chief Ese Gam Owe drew the attention of the visitors to this.

“So, I make bold to say and keep all Urhobos and Deltans informed that the President General does not even know Akiku Abubakar talkless of endorsing him.

“Infact, UPU did not make any such endorsement. This fake news should be highly disregarded and taken as “a carry talk”

Recall that Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege had visited the UPU National Exco under the leadership of Chief Moses Tiga where the UPU prayed for him to succeed in his bid to become the next Governor of Delta State.

The then, President General said that at the visit: “UPU is proud of the achievement of the DSP in infrastructural development of Urhobo Nation given the number of projects he has attracted from the Federal Government”.