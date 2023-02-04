Report any form of harassment, bully to varsity management, Achievers Varsity, Pro- Chancellor, tells 891 new students

….You’ll get the best to be able to compete anywhere in the world – VC, Prof Irinoye, assures Pic, Prof lrinoye, Acting VC, Achievers University , Owo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Pro Chancellor of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo state, Dr Bode Ayorinde, weekend, advised the new students of the institution not to hesitate to report any form of harassment or bully to the school management.

Ayorinde, told tge 891 matriculating students not suffer in silence.

He gave the advise at the 16th Matriculation of the institution, held at Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, Auditorium, Owo.

The Pro- Chancellor, added that the university community doesn’t allow any form of bullying or harassment and the institution is a free society.

According to him “Our lecturers are parents, so there’s no form of sexual harassment or sex for marks from any lecturer”.

While appreciating the students for making the school their choice, he noted that the school have graduated over 6,000 students in the last 15 years.

He said ” You’re here for transformation, come through that transformation with dignity, it’s a world wide venture”.

“There’s no room for laziness, we don’t sell our university certificate, irrespective of who you are and that’s why our school fees isn’t much, we want to impact knowledge”.

He however, urged the parents to monitor their children’s movements and also appealed to the students to read their books thoroughly, obey the rules and regulations of the school and avoid fights.

Earlier in her address, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution , Prof. Omolola Irinoye, who congratulated the students, said that they were indeed lucky to be admitted into the school.

Irinoye, assured them that they would have the best education from the institution and would be able to compete with their peers anywhere in the world.

She said “You’re here to learn and not to play, be in your lecturer classes at the appropriate time and do not disrespect your lecturers in any way”.

Delivering the matriculation lecture, the guest lecturer, Dr. Mrs Ranti Blessing Falana, who is also an Alumni of the institution, urged them to know their purpose and they reasons they were in the institution.

Speaking on the theme of the matriculation, “Choose to stand out”, Falana encouraged the students to always sit at the front in their classes as sitting at the back means unseriousness.

“Always take notes in classes, always participate, it will help you a lot during exams, go extra miles, go to libraries, go online, do not rely on the materials given to you by your lecturers alone, prepare for classes always, make friends that will support you academically, have a time for yourself, do not involve yourself in any crime that will result in rustication from the school”.

Falana asked the students to ” Set standard for yourself, do not imitate anyone, take good care of your health, do not let anything weigh you down, avoid indecent dressing”.