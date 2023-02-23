Reno Omokri ends campaign series on Atiku, urges Nigerians to go out, vote

Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has ended his series on why he believes the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is the best choice for Nigerians.

Through a 135 series on Atiku since the past five months, pastor Omokri gave Nigerians myriads of reasons why he believed Atiku is better than other candidates.

In this closing blurb, Omokri who urged Nigerians to come out en mass to exercise their civic responsibilities also said that he believed he has convinced Nigerians enough to vote for Atiku Abubakar in Saturday’s general election.

His statement reads thus:

“Dear citizens of Nigeria,

Everyday for the past 5 months, I have, without fail, given you a cogent reason to vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Today, In line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, the #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku series comes to end by midnight, in order that we will not be foul of the 24 hours cut off point with which to stop campaigning before the election.

We trust that you have been convinced by the 135 reasons we have provided you to date, to convince you that Waziri Atiku Abubakar is the best candidate for the office of the President of Nigeria.

Please go out with your friends and families, on Election Day, this Saturday, February 25, 2023, and vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party, from top to bottom.

Remember, as one, we can get it done.