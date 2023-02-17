Remo Federal Constituency: I am still in the race – OMG

“No matter how fast a lie travels, truth will someday overtake it” – Anonymous

I have waited in the corners with bated breath as half-truths and lies spread like wildfire about my person and the reasons why I left the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Labour Party (LP).

As a young man with passion for the welfare of my people, I have long ventured into acts that would help better their lives. This, I have done through the Olanrewaju Omo George Foundation (OOGF). Knowing the needs and lack of my people, I have always tried to do the best possible to ensure that I put smiles on the faces of the people. This is what eventually led me into politics.

When it was obvious that there would be no level playing field for me during the APC primaries, after due consultations with key stakeholders in Remo Land, I decamped to the Labour Party (LP).

However, as I earlier said, there have been a lot of falsehoods targeted at my person in order to derail the OMG movement. For the sake of clarification, I have not stepped down and will not step down.

As one of my mantras, I will never jeopardise the lives of my people for my political ambition. So, I told everyone to go underground until the heat cooled off.

Programmes like Universal Basic Income for senior citizens; OMG Empowerment Scheme; OMG Scholarship/Bursary Scheme; OMG Free Vocational Skills Training; OMG Road Rehabilitation Project and OMG Water Projects are some of our scorecards.

We are just starting. This is why our people should go out on February 25 and cast their votes for the Labour Party. We have come this far together and for a better Remo for all, I urge you to vote Olanrewaju Michael George (OMG).