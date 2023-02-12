‘Remi enough for me’ —Tinubu dispels rumours of new wife

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has dismissed as “fake news”, a social media report that he was set to take a new wife, declaring that he is enjoying his marriage to his only wife, Senator Oluremi.

His spokesman, Tunde Rahman disclosed this in a statement titled, “Stop the Fake News: Asíwájú Tinubu is not taking a new wife”, which was issued Sunday night in Abuja.

“We have seen fake news that has gone viral on social media purporting that the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is set to take a new wife.

“This is what it is: fake and groundless news.

“HE Asíwájú is enjoying his marriage to his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, which is blessed with excellent children. He is not ready to take an additional wife, whether a Christian or a Muslim”, said the statement from Tinubu’s Media Office.

According to the statement, “the intention behind those peddling a new Muslim wife is not only to cause discord within the extremely peaceful family of Asíwájú Tinubu but to also create disaffection within the Christian community.

“Their intention has failed. It will not cut a dice anywhere”.

The statement enjoined Nigerians to completely disregard the unfounded news.

“Asíwájú Tinubu is at present focused on his campaign to emerge the president of this country come February 25, 2023, in order to rekindle the hope of our people in a better, stronger, more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu is also busy traversing the length and breadth of the country canvassing support for her husband. They will not be distracted by this baseless news”, the statement added.