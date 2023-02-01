Rema

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian superstar Rema continues to lead the way on the Billboard Hot 100 as it enters the top 30.

Rema’s “Calm Down” remix climbs seven spots to No. 28 on the most recent Billboard Hot 100, up from No. 35 the previous week.



The song has been on the charts for 21 weeks and continues to be very popular in the US.

Rema’s “Calm Down” tops the US Afrobeats List for the first time in history, spending 22 weeks at the top of the Billboard Afrobeats chart.

The top 5 songs are unaltered, with Libianca’s “People” continuing in second place, Tems’ “Free Mind” remaining in third place, Burna Boy’s “Last Last” remaining in fourth place, and Wizkid’s “Fall” remaining in fifth place.

The visuals for ‘Calm Down’ has also become the most viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube with over 355 million views.

The single was released in February 2022 a month before Rema’s debut album ‘Rave and Roses’.

In eleven months, the music video has been watched more than 355 million times to become the most-viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube.