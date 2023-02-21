Relocation of faculties: Monarchs, indigenes threaten to shut down LASUED

By Esther Onyegbula

Host community of the newly approved Lagos State University of Education, LASUED, in Otto/Ijanikin, yesterday, threatened to shut down the institution over the relocation of major faculties from the Otto campus to Epe.

The community, while issuing a seven-day ultimatum to the Lagos State government to maintain the status quo, vowed to shut down the campus.

According to the community, the courses removed from the campus were moved to the institution’s LASUED Epe Annex, which has rendered the main campus useless.

They include the College of Humanities Education, College of Science Education, College of Information, Technology Education, and College of Management and Social Science Education.

A spokesman of the community, who represented 28 traditional rulers, Chief Dawodu Avoseh, said the courses moved to Epe, were at the Otto campus as directed by the NUC but because of politics, the government moved the Courses to Epe.