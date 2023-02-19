Rejection is part of success – Bukie Xcel

Canadian based Nigerian artiste, Bukola Oladeji popularly known as Bukie Xcel, recently went memory lane reminiscing of her many rejections in business, which included how popular Nigerian artiste, 2face Idibia rejected her business idea. Bukie Xcel who started off as a rapper in 2004 was pursuing her degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, Osun state, Nigeria when she reached out to sell 2face’s music compact disk but it didn’t end as planned.

Speaking in a recent interview, Bukie tells her us her childhood experience, “when I was about 6 years old, I lived with my grandma on Otigba street where we now call computer village in Ikeja. My grandmother, popularly called Mama Ikeja sold Jerri-cans and buckets outside her house. I was very keen on the business and I would always watch her with a keen interest. One day, I convinced her to allow me to hawk because I usually saw kids hawking in the neighbourhood do same. She reluctantly allowed me but made sure I was well supervised by an adult who hawks too. That day, I sold everything in my care, I was so excited sharing the news with my grandma and felt really accomplished for the first time in my life. That was the first and last time she allowed me hawk. I cried deeply when she passed and ever since then, I have been nursing the idea of having my own business,” she stated.

Deciding to act on that urge, she decided to establish her first business when she got into the university. This was when she approached the popular music act, 2face Idibia. “While I was in school, I remember reaching out to 2face Idibia with a business proposal in 2004. This was when he left Plantashun Boiz and joined Kennis Music. I reached out to him to ask if I could sell his CDS on campus. He was kind enough to listen to my proposal but because of insufficient capital, the business did not come to light. I did not let that weigh me down rather to the glory of God, I have businesses doing well today” she says.

“I would describe myself as a goal getter, compassionate, and God-fearing. The idea of entrepreneurship excites me. Every day, I have at least a business idea that comes to mind because I naturally look for business opportunities in everything.” she concludes