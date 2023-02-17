Redeem your image, HURIWA tells Supreme Court

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Prominent civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has urged the Supreme Court to redeem its image.

The rights group cited the case between Francis Agbo and Aida Ogwuche, calling on the apex court to use the matter to “redeem its waning image.”

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, National Coordinator, HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the Supreme Court was swimming in steaming hot troubled waters following a series of controversial decisions emanating from the apex judicial forum.

He said, “But one rare opportunity now exists for this much criticised apex court to redeem her tarnished public image and even global opprobrium attracted to this judicial institution by some of the jurists in recent times through ridiculous and unjust verdicts and laughable orders.

“The case on People’s Democratic Party’s primary for the candidate for the 2023 House of Representatives slot for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadido Federal Constituency is the litmus test.

On the the ruling of the apex court’s judgement of the old Naira notes, Onwubiko said, “There is no doubt that millions of Nigerians are worried that even the High Courts of States disobeyed the order of the Supreme Court on the validity of the old naira notes beyond February 10th.

“The Supreme Court’s order has also been flouted by President Muhammadu Buhari who made a broadcast seemingly over ruling the Supreme Court’s order which ought to operate until February 22nd 2023 when the substantive suit on the new naira notes between some states versus Attorney General of the Federation was fix for determination.”