Real Madrid beat Al-Hilal to emerge Club World Cup champions

By Biodun Busari

Real Madrid have emerged the Club World Cup champions for a record-extending fifth time after beating Al-Hilal 5-3 in the final at Rabat, Morocco, on Saturday.

Vinicius Junior scored twice and provided an assist to Karim Benzema with a third, while Federico Valverde added two more for the European champions in an eight-goal thriller.

Saudi Arabian club, Al-Hilal did not cow in easily as they scored three goals, with Luciano Vietto scoring twice and Moussa Marega netting once for the Asian champions.

Madrid last won the tournament in 2018. It also lifted the trophy in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

In his post-match remarks, Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti showered praises on Vinicius who was instrumental to the La Liga giants’ victory in North African country.

“Vinicius has been improving since last season just as the team has also grown. We won the Champions League and now the world title, and Vinicius has grown along the way,” said Ancelotti.

“We are thrilled with what he is doing, above all because he keeps getting better. He is much more decisive now and is making the difference in every match.”