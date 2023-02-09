Reactions as FG orders three-week closure of universities nationwide

The announcement by the National Universities Commission (NUC) directing universities to shut down for the 2023 general elections has been met by varying reactions.

Recall that there were concerns in some quarters that students, particularly those that have registered and collected their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) might not be able to exercise their civil responsibilities if they remain within the universities walls while the election commences.

To this end, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it does not have the powers to shut down the institutions.

However, the announcement on Thursday by the NUC has put a stop to the initial fears that the voting student populace might be disenfranchised.

According to the NUC, universities nationwide will shutdown from February, 22nd to March 14, 2023 to allow for participation in both Presidential, National Assembly (scheduled for February 25) and Governorship, State House of Assemblies (scheduled for March 11) elections.

Meanwhile, Nigerians in their numbers have expressed divergent views on the development. While some hail the NUC, others bashed the Commission for not shutting down the institutions earlier to allow for participation in the voter registration exercise and collection of PVCs.